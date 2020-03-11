Louis Joseph Firmand
Louis Joseph Firmand

BLOOMINGTON — Louis Joseph Firmand, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at his residence.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by at the memorial home. Entombment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the memorial home on Friday. The family suggests memorials be made to a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

Louis was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Peoria, the son of Frank and Eileen Maroni Firmand. He married Deanna Sue Barnwell on November 1957 in Peoria. She passed away Nov. 24, 2018.

Surviving are his two sons, Todd Firmand and Keith Firmand, both of Bloomington; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Alfred (Angie) Firmand, Peoria; Michael Firmand, Metamora; Lido (Carol) Firmand, Washington; and Martin (Janice) Firmand, Peoria Heights. 

Louis is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Adeline Firmand and Laura Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Jan Firmand.

Louis graduated from Woodruff High School, Peoria. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and obtained the rank of corporal. Louis worked at Illinois Graphics as a folder operator for over 30 years.

