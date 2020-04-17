Louise Foerster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEWMAN — Louise Lucille Foerster, 93, died at 10:23 p.m. Thursday (April 16, 2020) at the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Newman.

A private graveside service will be at Fairfield Cemetery, Newman.

Louise Lucille Foerster was born June 18, 1926, in Alvin, the fourth child of Denzil O. and Mayme L. Kibler. She was a graduate from Newman Township High School, Newman; Ulterbacks Business College, Mattoon; and became a certified dental assistant. Louise married Dr. Robert C. Foerster on March 19, 1955, and was his dental assistant for 20 years in LeRoy.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Leland Clint Kibler, Karl O. Kibler, Paul Kibler, Jerry Kibler, McArthur E. Kibler, Eileen B. Lycan and Deloris Ann Maduros.

Louise enjoyed her home and cooking for family and friends. She always enjoyed being with others.

Memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 79 or J.T. & E.T. Crumbaugh Library, both in LeRoy.

