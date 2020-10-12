Louise Joann Stahly

Louise and Norval dovetailed their talents and passions, working together to raise a family, grow several businesses, and travel the world. Encouraged by Norval, already an experienced pilot, Louise earned her private pilot's license in a time when few women were comfortable in the cockpit. She took great pleasure in flying to fun destinations near and far with her family and friends. While she often took a backup role in the couple's endeavors, Louise was an adventurous participant, piloting her plane in powder puff derbies and attending Ferrari events where she was always enthusiastically welcomed.

Her husband's passion for cars and boats propelled the couple toward businesses that would take them on exciting trips around the world with decades of interesting tales to tell. Known for their collection of sleek red automobiles, exotic racing boats, and several airplanes, Louise and Norval were widely recognized as a couple that enjoyed everything life brought to them. Friends and business associates continued to greet Louise with great respect and a big smile! At the 2014 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show, she climbed aboard familiar racing boats and shook hands with friends of the boating industry.