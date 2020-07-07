Louise M. Kiefer

The family would like to thank the staff at the Meadows Mennonite Home and the Good Samaritan Home for the care they provided for their mom while she stayed at the homes.

Louise was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church where funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church. Burial will be at Gridley Cemetery. Live streaming will be available by clicking the link on the church web page at www.gridleyacchurch.org/videos at 10 a.m. Saturday. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral services. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is handling arrangements for the family.