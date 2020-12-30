BLOOMINGTON - Louise Mathilda Atkinson (nee Crecelius), 91, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, after contracting Covid-19. She was born, March 2, 1929 to parents, Walter and Margaret Crecelius in Saint Louis, Missouri. Louise graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947, Saint Louis, Missouri and received her degree in Home Economics and Child Development from Iowa State College 1951. She married Roger E. Atkinson on March 23,1952.

Louise is survived by her husband, Roger; her son, Robert W. (Rebecca), her son, David P. (Diana), her son, Stephen P.; her three grandchildren: Elisabeth Adams (nee Atkinson), James Atkinson, and Thomas Atkinson; five great grandchildren; several nieces; and nephews; and other close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers.

Louise was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and was a life-long Saint Louis Cardinals fan who loved to talk sports. She loved people and her outstanding memory allowed her to remember something special about everyone she met. She was one of the kindest and most generous people with a sweet laugh.

There will be no visitation, but memorial service to be announced at a later date. For inquiries, contact Diana Atkinson at louiseatkinsonmemorialinfo@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Shepherd's College (https://www.shepherdscollege.edu/) or Meadows Association (http://www.meadowsresidential.com/meadows_association).