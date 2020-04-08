× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Louise Reeves, 92, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

There will be a private family graveside at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with the Rev. Bob Guy officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the local Multiple Sclerosis Association or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Louise was born on Oct. 28, 1927, in Belle Prairie Township, to Chester and Goldie Rafferty Gabehart. She married Ralph D. Reeves on July 6, 1946, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2012.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Ron) Foggy, and Patti Reeves, both of Bloomington. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Laurie (Brian) Alsup, and Cindy (Tom) Short; great-grandson, Lincoln; and her sister, Eleanor Hayden, Gladstone, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.