BLOOMINGTON — Louise Reeves, 92, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
There will be a private family graveside at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with the Rev. Bob Guy officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the local Multiple Sclerosis Association or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Louise was born on Oct. 28, 1927, in Belle Prairie Township, to Chester and Goldie Rafferty Gabehart. She married Ralph D. Reeves on July 6, 1946, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2012.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Ron) Foggy, and Patti Reeves, both of Bloomington. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Laurie (Brian) Alsup, and Cindy (Tom) Short; great-grandson, Lincoln; and her sister, Eleanor Hayden, Gladstone, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Louise was a member of New Horizon Church of Heyworth. She worked at General Electric for 27 years, retiring in 1989. Louise liked sewing and going to McDonald's every morning and having coffee with her friends. She enjoyed baking and was known for her wonderful homemade pies. Louise was a great mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com
