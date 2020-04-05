WASHINGTON — Lourene Schelle, 105, of Washington passed away peacefully at 8:13 a.m., Friday (April 3, 2020) at Hallmark Health Center of Pekin.
She was born Feb. 12, 1915, in Adel, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvan and Mina Ory Boyer. She married Loran J. Schelle on Feb. 23, 1935, in Washington. He passed away on May 16, 1963. Her son, Gerald, one granddaughter, Betty Peck, three sisters also preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Grampp and Portia (James) Hoffman, both of Washington, and Joan Schelle, daughter-in-law, of Normal. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Ruth (Doug) Brado, Sallie (Mark) Duffy, Patsy (Doug) Stretch, Jeff (Teri) Grampp, Teri Paterkiewicz, Loran (Lisa) Hoffman, and Amy (Scott) Longhurst; 14 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren. Further surviving are two sisters, Barbara Tracy of Eureka and Evelyn Maloney of Peoria along with a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington. After the death of her husband, she worked for 14½ years at State Farm in Bloomington. She was a member of the State Farm Bowling League.
After she retired, she enjoyed taking long walks and crocheting afghans for her family. Lourene traveled extensively, including Hawaii, and at the age of 93 traveling to Europe with Jim and Portia to visit her granddaughter Amy. Then at age 98, she and Karen traveled by train to California and back. She also took a Caribbean Cruise with her granddaughter Sallie. Lourene accumulated a lot of frequent flyer miles visiting her daughter in Sacramento, Calif., and her sister Blanche in Tucson, Ariz. She enjoyed many things in life including crossword puzzles and putting many jigsaw puzzles together. She was loved by everyone, everyone loved her and she will be missed by all.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. A public Celebration of Life will be held when social restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name may be given to Hospice Compassus, Hallmark Health Center of Pekin or to Calvary Community Church. To share a memory or send a condolences, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
