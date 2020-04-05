× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — Lourene Schelle, 105, of Washington passed away peacefully at 8:13 a.m., Friday (April 3, 2020) at Hallmark Health Center of Pekin.

She was born Feb. 12, 1915, in Adel, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvan and Mina Ory Boyer. She married Loran J. Schelle on Feb. 23, 1935, in Washington. He passed away on May 16, 1963. Her son, Gerald, one granddaughter, Betty Peck, three sisters also preceded her in death.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Grampp and Portia (James) Hoffman, both of Washington, and Joan Schelle, daughter-in-law, of Normal. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Ruth (Doug) Brado, Sallie (Mark) Duffy, Patsy (Doug) Stretch, Jeff (Teri) Grampp, Teri Paterkiewicz, Loran (Lisa) Hoffman, and Amy (Scott) Longhurst; 14 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren. Further surviving are two sisters, Barbara Tracy of Eureka and Evelyn Maloney of Peoria along with a host of nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington. After the death of her husband, she worked for 14½ years at State Farm in Bloomington. She was a member of the State Farm Bowling League.