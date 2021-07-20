CLINTON — Loy "Bud" Steward, 95 of Clinton, IL, passed 6 PM July 17, 2021, at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln, IL.

Services will be 2:30 PM, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at McClimans Cemetery, Hallsville, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 12:30 – 2:30 PM, Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Clinton American Legion or the AmVets.

Loy was born August 13, 1925, in Girard, IL the son of Archie and Grace (Kelley) Steward. He married Annette Fransen November 23, 1946, in Chicago, IL. She passed away June 7, 2000. He later married Geraldine "Geri" Paulson on July 5, 2002 in Branson, MO. She survives in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his children: Susan (the late Steve) Williams, Minier, IL, David L. (Emily) Steward, Kenney, IL, Bill (Kay) Steward, Clinton, IL, Laura (Doug) Koons, Clinton, IL; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister, and son-in-law, Steve Williams.

Loy was a WWII Veteran serving in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Division. Loy was committed to farming starting in 1949 and continuing for 47 years. He then was "part-time" help and mentor to two sons and a grandson who carried on the family tradition. Loy's greatest love was spending time with his family that loved him immensely.