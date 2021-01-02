NEW LONDON, Connecticut — Loy Walter Conley, 85, was born in New London, CT, to Loy Abe and Estelle Makowicki Conley. He married Carole Klement in 1955. They had three sons: Dennis (Lisa) Corpus Christi, TX; Tom(Rosanna), Dundalk,MD; Joe (Kathy), Sunnyvale, CA and grandchildren: Lucy DiBlasi, Meghan Edward and Sarah Conley. Also surviving is a brother, Mike(Carole), Godfrey, IL.

He married Kathleen Mary Rose on July 17, 1976.

Loy attended Norwich Free Academy in Norwich CT and graduated from the Philadelphia Museum School of Art.

A proud Marine, he served in Korea and loved all things USMC attested by his home decor.

A talented artist and craftsman he was owner of and graphic designer for Conley Art Studio in Bloomington for over 30 years.

Sometimes a reluctant conversationalist, he could and would talk history with anyone. He was a military collector and avid reader. He cherished the friendships he and Kathe formed at Civil War re-enactments and events around the country.

Apart from his family's successes, he was most proud of being elected a Fellow in the Company of Military Historians.

A family celebration of life will be held in the spring.

He dearly loved history, and now he is.