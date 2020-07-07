Luceille Werner

Luceille has received numerous awards for her many years of tireless effort to improve education, including being recognized on the floor of the Illinois Senate by Sen. Jason Barickman and by proclamation from Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2016.

Luceille was a member of PEO, the Athena Club, the Lindy Club, and many other organizations. She was a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church. She was also co-founder of the LaSalle County Historical Society Aitken one room schoolhouse program.

Her service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High St., Streator. The service will be officiated by The Rev. Ken Burgard of the Downs United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pall Bearers are Jeff Werner, Joel Werner, Robert Werner, Joel Barickman, John Small and Ed Gleim. Interment will be in Grand Rapids Cemetery, rural Grand Ridge. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are suggested.

Luceille helped raise two boys, taught Sunday school for 25 years, held the position of president twice for the LaSalle County Historical Society, helped expand the family farm operation, traveled the nation and the world as an ambassador for excellence in education, and understood the value of hard work, faith in God, and family unity.