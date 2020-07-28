× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE — Lucille Broers, 92, of Roanoke, passed away Friday (July 24, 2020) at Carle Eureka Hospital, Eureka.

She was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Washington, to August and Rickie Oertle Rider. She married Richard G. “Coach” Broers on Dec. 27, 1948, in Washington. He passed away on May 26, 2020.

Surviving are her children, Stan (Joni Riggs) Broers, Houston, Texas; Marty (Mitch) Koch and Marilyn Koch, both of Roanoke; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Lucille was a waitress working at local restaurants in the area including Mona's in Toluca and Amigoni's and Bechtel's in Roanoke.

Lucille's greatest treasure in life was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, attending her families sporting events and just simply liked to sit with Coach and watch baseball and basketball on TV.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke Ambulance. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.