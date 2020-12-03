CARROLLTON — Lucy Ann Von Arx, 62, of Carrollton died on Tuesday, mid-day on November 24, 2020 in her home in Carrollton, IL. She had recently moved to Carrollton from Bloomington, IL to be closer to family.

Lucy was born February 2, 1958 in La Crosse, WI, second daughter and third child of Frances K. (Fregin) and Francis C. Von Arx. She is survived by Liz Killion (Jon Baker) of Carrollton, Ted Von Arx of La Crescent, MN, Tom (Janice) Von Arx of San Diego, CA, Kathryn (Tim) Hying of McHenry, IL, Sarah (Dwight) Stever of Omaha, NE, and John (Amy) Von Arx of Rice Lake, WI. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis in 2017 and her brother, Charlie in 2014 as well as nephew, Nathan in 2002, and numerous uncles, aunts and several cousins.

She spent her early years on the farm in Bush Valley, attended St. Peter's Grade School in Hokah, and La Crescent High School. Lucy graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, WI, with an Associate Degree in Commercial Art. Lucy left the area to work in the telecom field and cable TV field as an installation technician, then facility coordinator, finishing out her career in Bloomington, IL, with Verizon/Frontier Communications. In between telecom endeavors, Lucy was a very effective sales person working with her cousins, Barb and Ed Kruse, in the Kansas City area.