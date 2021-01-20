NORMAL — Lucy Mancias, 77, of Normal, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

Her funeral will be private at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.

She was born March 23, 1943 in Guanajuato, Mexico, daughter of Guillermo and Guadalupe Flores Espinosa. She married Jose I. Mancias on September 18, 1971.

Surviving are her husband, Jose of Normal; her mother, Guadalupe Pettinga of Summit; her son, Dan (Michelle) Mancias of Normal; her daughter, Diane (Jeff) Johnson of Pleasant Hill; five grandchildren: Jose, Xavier & Raquel Mancias and William (Terra) & Aidan Johnson and one great-granddaughter, Elliott Johnson. Also surviving are siblings: Alicia (Rodrigo) Silva of Chicago, Francisco Flores of Summit, Guadalupe (John) Rico of Palos Hills and Laura (Jaime) Cazares of Texas and eight other siblings in Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her father and one brother.