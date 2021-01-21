NORMAL — Luella Elizabeth Sauder, 92, of Normal, IL passed away at 3:11 a.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.

She was born March 25, 1928 in Sabetha, KS to Jacob and Elizabeth (Meyer) Hartter. She married Sam Zimmerman Jr. on May 23, 1948 in Carlock, IL. He died on September 16, 1986. She later married Curtis Sauder on November 20, 1996 in Congerville. He died on September 26, 2005.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Osman of Normal, Cynthia (David) Lee of Normal; stepchildren, Pat Sauder of Metamora, IL, Les (Cynthia) Sauder of Westfield, IN, Bruce (Rita) Sauder of Germantown Hills, IL; and one grandson, Peter Osman of Decatur, IL.

Luella was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Luella was a member of Congerville Apostolic Christian Church where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. COVID-19 protocol will be observed. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in the Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.