Lydia Louise Buehrer

Lydia graduated from Valparaiso University, Indiana, with a bachelor's degree in 1952. She was a dedicated homemaker for many years and later employed in the cafeteria at Litchfield Middle/High Schools. Lydia was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, where she was active in the choir, handbells, LWML, and church musicals. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed reading, gardening, and was a gifted cook and baker. She took delight in sharing her produce from her garden with family and friends. Lydia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.