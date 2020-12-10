MINONK — Lyle D. May, 82, of Minonk, IL passed away at 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 20, 1938 in Bloomington, Illinois a son of Lyle B. and Virginia Hinshaw May. He married Lois Bianchi on September 9, 1961 in Toluca, IL. She survives.

Survivors also include two sons: Randy (Julie) May of Louisville, KY; Michael May of Minonk; daughter-in-law, Julie Miller of Normal; two brothers: Roger (Claudette) May of Richmond, KY; Larry May of Minonk; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) May; Nathan May; Tyler May; Eric (Vivian) May; Nicole May; Derek May; Andrew May; Ashlyn May; one great grandchild, Corey May.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Keith May.

Lyle worked at Owens Illinois in Streator for 20 years, Caterpillar for 4 years and was a custodian at Fieldcrest High school and grade school for 18 years. He was a proud member of the United States Army.

Lyle loved to spend time at the races in Fairbury with his family, spending time with his children and grandchildren, woodworking and fishing.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk.