BLOOMINGTON — Lyle Dale Forrest, 66, of Bloomington passed away surrounded by family on March 26, 2021. He was born November 23, 1954 to Wilbur and Stella (Girdler) Forrest and married his sweetheart, Susan Forrest (Mocilan) September 29, 1989.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Susan; children: Clint (Lexi Umstattd) Forrest of Bloomington, Erika (Shawn) Fosdick of Heyworth, John Forrest of Pekin; grandchildren: Isabella Forrest, Tynli Forrest/Ayers, Jaydon Roland, Sutton Fosdick, Deegon Fosdick, and Christopher Andereson; brother, Roger Forrest and sister-in-law, Chris Forrest. He is preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Stella Forrest; and siblings: Wayne, Linda, and Becky Forrest.

Lyle was a dedicated hard worker and worked for the McLean County Asphalt Company for over twenty years as well as an over the road trucker. Lyle could drive an 18-wheeler like no other. Lyle was widely known for his love of Harley Davidson, but also for his deep passion of motorcycle riding. Lyle enjoyed fishing, cruises out to the lake and family vacations to Florida. Lyle was a jokester and could make anyone laugh. Lyle was a Loving Husband, Devoted Dad and Proud Papa and loved being with his family and spending time with friends.

A public visitation with an open floor for speakers will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. A procession with a last ride in Lyle's honor will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. If you have a bike or would like to be in the procession, please join us at East Lawn Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. for Lyle's last ride.