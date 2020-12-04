BLOOMINGTON — Lyle Eugene Hinshaw, 80, of Bloomington passed away at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Interment will be at Scogin Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lyle was born on April 30, 1940 in Bloomington, IL, the son of J. Deane and Kathryn Weidinger Hinshaw. He married Joyce E. Schaefer on May 26, 1962. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James Hinshaw, Mary Wade, C. Deane Hinshaw, George Hinshaw, Kathryn Kerber, Eldon Hinshaw, and Mildred Hinshaw.

He is survived by his children: Robert (Rachel) Hinshaw and William (Leanne) Hinshaw; his beloved grandchildren: Austin, Tristan, Shelby, and Kelsey; and great-grandson Tyler. Also surviving is his sister Carol (William) Dietz of Bloomington.