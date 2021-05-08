TOWANDA - Lyle Eugene Merritt, 91, of Towanda, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. He was born on November 22, 1929, in Towanda, the son of Elza Merritt and Dorothy (Hilger) Merritt and was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Cultra on December 5, 1954.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday May 12, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, with a private graveside service the next day.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club. To see full obituary and leave memories and condolences with the family, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com