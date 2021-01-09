BLOOMINGTON — Lyle Lee Edwards, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on January 6, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation for Lyle will be held the night prior on Thursday, January 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bloomington Cardinal Youth Football Program.
Lyle was born on May 22, 1948 in Monmouth. He married Diane Deterding on May 20, 1989 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Diane Edwards; sons: Brian (Erin) Edwards and David (Erin) Edwards; grandchildren: Gavin, Lincoln, Parker, and Macey; and a brother, Tim Boyd.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jason.
Lyle proudly served in the United States Army in the 11th Cavalry during the Vietnam War. He was awarded two purple hearts for his service. He was employed for twenty-five years at Bridgestone before retiring in March of 2013. Lyle was instrumental in helping create the Bloomington Cardinal Youth football team and he coached them for 48 years. Lyle loved playing golf with his golf buddies at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal. He also enjoyed working in the shop and going to drag races with his sons. Lyle will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and football players that he coached throughout the years.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Bonnie from Kindred Hospice.
