BLOOMINGTON — Lyle Lee Edwards, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on January 6, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation for Lyle will be held the night prior on Thursday, January 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Bloomington Cardinal Youth Football Program.

Lyle was born on May 22, 1948 in Monmouth. He married Diane Deterding on May 20, 1989 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Diane Edwards; sons: Brian (Erin) Edwards and David (Erin) Edwards; grandchildren: Gavin, Lincoln, Parker, and Macey; and a brother, Tim Boyd.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jason.