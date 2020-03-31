Lyle Raper

BLOOMINGTON — Lyle H. “Bud” Raper, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday (March 30, 2020) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. A private graveside service will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Normal, or the American Heart Association.
Lyle was born June 28, 1926, in Brooklyn, Ill., the son of Roscoe and Meriba Horney Raper. He married Mildred Maxene Smith on Feb. 6, 1947, in Augusta. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by three children, Steven E. (Pamela) Raper, Radnor, Pa.; Randall (Pamela) Raper, Bloomington; and Rebecca (David) Ryherd, Champaign; seven grandchildren, Scott (Traci) Raper, Christie (Tim) Trunnell, Matthew (Andrea) Raper, Anna (Adam Christmann) Raper, Alexander (Melissa) Raper, Benjamin (Laurel) Ryherd and Lisa Ryherd; six great-grandchildren, Alexus Roberts, Natalie Raper, Evan Raper, Eric Raper, Dax Raper and Kylie Trunnell; and one brother, Harold Raper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Idelle Standard.
After working 42 years for The Eureka Co., at retirement, Lyle was the national manager of the Service Division at The Eureka Co.
Lyle was a World War II veteran and was in the Army Air Corps in the control tower and also ground control. He was proud to have been able to participate in the Honor Flight in 2013.
He was also a past president of Normal Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. Lyle was also a member of the Young Men's Club, the Scottish Rite, the Shrine and was a 32nd degree Mason.
Those who knew Lyle best, knew he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. One of his greatest days was the day the Cubs won the 2016 World Series Championship.
Most of all Lyle loved and was so proud of his family, and his family loves him and will miss him greatly.
