Lyle Raper

Lyle was a World War II veteran and was in the Army Air Corps in the control tower and also ground control. He was proud to have been able to participate in the Honor Flight in 2013.

He was also a past president of Normal Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. Lyle was also a member of the Young Men's Club, the Scottish Rite, the Shrine and was a 32nd degree Mason.

Those who knew Lyle best, knew he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. One of his greatest days was the day the Cubs won the 2016 World Series Championship.

Most of all Lyle loved and was so proud of his family, and his family loves him and will miss him greatly.

