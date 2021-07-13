NORMAL — Lynn A. Cox, 74 of Normal, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Lynn's service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12 p..m at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Following the service burial will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Community Cancer Center or to HAAQG of Central Illinois for continuation of charity quilts.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn was born to Paul and Glenna (Pantlen) Oertwig on January 25, 1947 in Stanford, IL. She married John Cox on May 10, 1969, in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband John Cox, Normal; her daughter, Becky (Bart) LaMont, LeRoy, IL; and her two grandsons: Alex and Brady LaMont. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Lynn was a talented quilter and was a member of the Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois. Through this guild she donated her quilts to multiple organizations who then distributed them to people in need. She also enjoyed sewing and attending quilting retreats.

Lynn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

