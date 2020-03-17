Lynn Ammerman

BLOOMINGTON — Lynn O. Ammerman, 73, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (March 13, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Lynn's graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, with Pastor Dan Jassman officiating. Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics or to the Network Bible Foundation. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Bloomington, to Donald I. and Marjorie Mae Meara Ammerman. He married Katherine Bergland on Sept. 30, 1966, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on May 8, 2014.

Lynn is survived by his children, Don Ammerman, Bloomington; Tracy (William) Busick, Danvers; Tina (Jim) Gonsalves, Decatur; and John (Dorothy) Croke, Marion, N.C. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, Randy (Nancy) Ammerman, Bloomington; Rex (Mary) Ammerman, Bloomington; and Shirley Carnine, Naples, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Lynn worked as a plant manager for Beer Nuts, retiring in 2014. Lynn was an avid Yankees and Cubs fan. He was also a very talented musician playing the trumpet in several local Bloomington-Normal bands, and when needed playing taps for the VFW military funeral honors.