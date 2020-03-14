NORMAL — Lynne P. Higgins, 81, of Normal, passed away at 4:51 a.m. on Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Heritage Health of Normal.

Lynne was born on May 22, 1938 in Chicago, a daughter to Frank and Emelyn (Mackin) Higgins, Sr.

Lynne attended Marycrest College in Iowa and then later attended Iowa State University where she received her Master's and Ph.D. in philosophy. She was a professor in physical education and athletics at Illinois State University. Here she enjoyed a successful coaching career in women's volleyball and swimming from 1964-1974, taking the volleyball team to its first national championship in 1974.

She served at countless volleyball clinics, officiating conferences, workshops, and evaluation committees for women's volleyball. She authored various articles on the sport and was inducted into the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame in 1982.

Surviving are her nephews and nieces, Patty Blaise of Nashville, Tenn., Michael (Susan) Higgins of Chandler, Ariz., Thomas Higgins of Phoenix, Ariz., Robert (Kim) Higgins of Mesa, Ariz., and Maureen (Jim) Hynes of Johnson City, Texas; six great-nephews, three great-nieces, and one great-great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Higgins, Jr.