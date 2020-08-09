× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUANEMIN — M. Arlene Eggenberger, 88, of Valparaiso formerly of Suanemin, Illinois passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020).

She was born Jan. 30, 1932 in Shelbyville, Illinois to Roy Milton & Ida Blanche (Selock) Bond and graduated from Shelbyville High School. Arlene’s career spanned various businesses over the years culminating with service as a Postmaster in Saunemin. Her ornery nature and inviting humor endeared her to a multitude of friends. Bus trips with her lady friends and attendance at country music concerts were legendary. The memories she created will endure in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her.

On May 28, 1955 she married Alfred John Eggenberger who preceded her in death in 2005. Survivors include their children, David (Karen) Eggenberger of North Augusta, South Carolina, Teresa (Larry) Frantz of Pontiac, Illinois, Steven (Karen) Eggenberger of Madison, Wisconsin, Karen Gates of Chesterton, Indiana & Lisa Snyder of Lexington, Illinois; grandchildren, Kristen, Kyle, Adam, Robert, Barbara & Abby, and great-grandchildren, Landon, Keagan & Maverick. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gwen, Helen, James, Scott, Ida Ruth, Ruel & Dorothy.

A celebration of Arlene’s life will be held at a later date with burial of her urn in Saunemin, Illinois. Special thanks is given to the caregivers at Journey and Dunes Hospice for their kindness and loving care.

