LEROY — M. Jeanette Pendley, 80, of LeRoy passed away Monday May 24, 2021 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Leroy Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron Stine officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL later. Memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings Church of God, 907 South East Street, Bloomington, IL 61701. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is in charge.

Jeanette was born May 17, 1941 in LeRoy, IL to Clifford and Mary Jane (Grammar) Hadfield. She married Harley G. Pendley June 14, 1959 in LeRoy, IL. He passed away March 20, 2020.

Survivors include: son, Victor (Melissa) Pendley, LeRoy; daughters: Crystal (Joe) Shoufler, Farmer City and Annette (Aaron) Stine, Bloomington; 10 grandchildren; and 35 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son Tim; two granddaughters: Amber Remmington and Nicole Stimler; great grandson Nathan Stine; brother Clarence Hadfield; sister Hazel Charlotte.

Jeanette was a member of the LeRoy Baptist Church. She loved to read, watch her hummingbirds, and collect elephants. Most of all she was a mom who loved to care for her family. The family would like to express a special thank you to Adam and Amanda for taking care of mom and dad for the past three years.