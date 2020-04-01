BLOOMINGTON — M. Joseph Woith, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
A private family graveside service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.
He was born Oct. 22, 1941, in Bloomington, the son of Herman W. and Kathryn A. Petri Woith. He married Carol White on July 1, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Surviving are his wife of Bloomington; three children, Sue (Scott) Blackford, Monroe, La.; Joe (Pam) Woith, Bloomington; and Mark (Michelle) Woith, Scottsdale, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Dylan (Arielle), Logan and Madison Blackford; Renee and Kyle Woith; and Stephanie, Morgan and Andrew Woith; and a brother, Terry (Jan) Woith, Bloomington. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Joe was a graduate of Trinity High School, the Northwestern University Police Academy and Eastern Illinois University. He enjoyed a long career in public service, first as a law enforcement officer for Bloomington, McLean County and Olney, and later in city administration for the communities of Fulton, Morrison and Delavan. He retired in the fall of 2018 as the city administrator in Delavan.
Joe was an active member of both the Illinois City Managers Association and the Illinois Police Chiefs Association. He was a lifelong member of the American Hungarian Club and for over 20 years was both a manager and player in the Illinois Fast Pitch Softball Association.
