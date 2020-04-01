BLOOMINGTON — M. Joseph Woith, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family graveside service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

He was born Oct. 22, 1941, in Bloomington, the son of Herman W. and Kathryn A. Petri Woith. He married Carol White on July 1, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife of Bloomington; three children, Sue (Scott) Blackford, Monroe, La.; Joe (Pam) Woith, Bloomington; and Mark (Michelle) Woith, Scottsdale, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Dylan (Arielle), Logan and Madison Blackford; Renee and Kyle Woith; and Stephanie, Morgan and Andrew Woith; and a brother, Terry (Jan) Woith, Bloomington. He was preceded in death by his parents.