M. Nadine Sylvester Hardwick

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee — Mildred Nadine Hardwick, formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away on June 10, 2021, 9:40 AM at her residence. A graveside service will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 10 AM at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, IL, Pastor Wayne Giermann of Wesbein UMC Saybrook will be officiating.

Nadine was born March 14, 1936 in Normal, the daughter of Charles W. and Bessie C. (Stein) Sylvester. She married Robert E. Mattingly, June 1, 1957 in Pekin. She later married Albert R. Hardwick April 10, 1976 and was engaged to Byron W. Damon.

Surviving are her children: Paula Mattingly, Bloomington, Mark E. Mattingly, Mason City, Linda (Les) Siefert, McLean, Beth (Terry) Nevius, Tennessee, Stacy Hardwick, Tennessee; six grandchildren: Tina, Lisa, Joshua, Bradley, and two other grand-daughters; ten great grandchildren: Adelia, Skyler, Christina, Kaylee, Leela, Matthew, Joshua II, Brooke, Leena, and Joslyn; one sister-in-law, Cleo Warrick, Florida; one niece and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband Robert (2000), husband Albert (1987), fiance Byron (1988), brothers Bob Bolender (1959), Richard and his wife Rosemary Sylvester both in (2004), nephew Thomas Sylvester (1980) and niece Karen (2020) and her husband Richard Hurley (2016).

Nadine was enrolled at University High School and her favorite class was math. She liked lighthouses, and anything that had to do with a patriotic theme. Some of her jobs included Bob's Drive-In that her brother owned which also was her favorite job, school bus driver, K-Mart and a job with Bloomington-Normal City Lines in which she was featured in an article written on her, December 23, 1973 in the Pantagraph. She liked to listen to Johnny Cash and George Jones. Some of the flowers she loved were irises and sunflowers.