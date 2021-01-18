 Skip to main content
Madalyn D. Tinervin

VENICE, Florida —

Madalyn D. Tinervin, 70, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her home.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

She was born August 12, 1950 in Bloomington, a daughter of William E. and Muriel M. (Fulton) Burns.

Surviving are two daughters: Lindsay (Jonathan) Eickhorst of Bloomington, IL and Jennifer (Corey) Biggs of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren: Parker, Colin, Miles, Hudson, Abigail and Hayden; a sister, Deborah (Larry) Russell; and a brother, Steven Burns.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Madalyn was a graduate of Trinity High School and Illinois State University. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a passion for the arts and horticulture.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Illinois State University Horticulture Center in Normal, IL.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

