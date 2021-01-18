VENICE, Florida —

Madalyn D. Tinervin, 70, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her home.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

She was born August 12, 1950 in Bloomington, a daughter of William E. and Muriel M. (Fulton) Burns.

Surviving are two daughters: Lindsay (Jonathan) Eickhorst of Bloomington, IL and Jennifer (Corey) Biggs of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren: Parker, Colin, Miles, Hudson, Abigail and Hayden; a sister, Deborah (Larry) Russell; and a brother, Steven Burns.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Madalyn was a graduate of Trinity High School and Illinois State University. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a passion for the arts and horticulture.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Illinois State University Horticulture Center in Normal, IL.

