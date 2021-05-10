BLOOMINGTON — Madelyne I. Gelsthorpe, age 94, of Bloomington IL passed away at 2:10 AM on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her private family graveside service will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Ken Burgard will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Downs United Methodist Church, Downs, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Madelyne was born March 16, 1927 in McLean County, IL the daughter of Bradley and Mary (Bailey) Harvey. She married James J. Gelsthorpe on December 2, 1947 in Bloomington, IL. He passed away in 1989.

Surviving are her two sons: Dave (Jody) Gelsthorpe, Monroe, GA, Randy (Janet) Gelsthorpe, Bloomington IL; five grandchildren: Kevin (Kate) Gelsthorpe, GA, Kyle (Amy) Gelsthorpe, GA, Jason Gelsthorpe, IL, Stacey Ragan, IL, Alex Gelsthorpe, IL; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Madelyne is preceded in death by her parents and six sisters and one brother.