Marc Alan Mathias

At the age of 20, Marc acquired his CDL and began his career of trucking, working for several companies before purchasing his own truck hauling grain, seed, and limestone until 2012. At the death of his grandfather, he gave up trucking for his dream job of farming full time with his dad. This dream began during his years at Clinton High School and his involvement with FFA (Future Farmers of America), where in his senior year, he was president of the Clinton chapter.

Marc was a Waynesville resident from 1992 until 2016 when he moved to Kenney to live on the family homestead. He was a past member of the Waynesville Village Board and Fire Department and enjoyed helping with the activities of Waynesville and the American Legion. In earlier years, his hobbies included boating in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. You could often find Marc watching NASCAR races, hanging with friends, or traveling with Chris. The past year, his greatest joy was the role of "Paw Paw" watching his granddaughter, Emerson, as she grew.

He had a willing hand for anyone in need of help. Everyone who knew Marc commented that he was the nicest guy and they were better for having known him.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.