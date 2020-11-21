Marcella Stalter

Marcella graduated from Flanagan High School and went to work at State Farm in Bloomington. Upon her marriage, she became a busy pastor's wife, first at Waldo Mennonite Church (Flanagan, IL) and then at Science Ridge Mennonite Church (Sterling, IL). Marcella also supported Jack's regional leadership with the Mennonite Church as Conference Minister for Illinois. They were also instrumental in establishing the Mennonite Heritage Center.

Marcella volunteered at the Spare and Share Shop (Gridley, IL) and Meadows (IL) Home. She was active in the Mennonite Women group at Prairieview Mennonite. She was a seamstress and quilter; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will cherish the blankets and afghans she knitted for them. She also knitted prayer shawls and sewed many hundreds of bags for Mennonite Central Committee school and health kits. Marcella was an active correspondent and caught up on the phone and Facebook with family and friends of all ages.

A private graveside service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 21, at Waldo Township Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., P.O. Box 500, Akron, Pa. 17501-0500, or to Camp Menno Haven, 9301 1575 E St, Tiskilwa, IL 61368. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.