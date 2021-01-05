 Skip to main content
Marcia Rose Stewart

HICKMAN, Kentucky — Marcia Rose Stewart, 64, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on December 30, 2020, in Hickman, Kentucky. Marcia was born on April 2, 1956 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of Jim and Rose Mary Smith. She married Lloyd (Spunky) Stewart on March 18, 1977.

Surviving are her husband; two daughters: Amy (Billy) Deavers, and Brittany (Zach) Stewart; one sister Debbie (Larry) Spence and one brother James (Sally) Smith. Marcia was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Ruth Stewart. Marcia enjoyed playing the machines and dancing to country music and good old rock and roll. Marcia will be deeply missed by all that loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

