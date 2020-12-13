Mardell W. Martin

Mardell was known for being very involved with her family. She was always there for her children and her grandchildren, making it a point to attend all of their important events and loving to babysit. Everyone knew Mardell as a kind soul who would always help anyone in need and had a huge heart. She was always in contact with her loved ones - whether it was by phone or by mail. Mardell was close with her brothers. She enjoyed family holiday gatherings with all of her nieces, nephews, and sister-in-laws.