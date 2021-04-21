MINONK — Marga A. Ahrens, 95, of Minonk, passed away Sunday April 18, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Home, of Roanoke.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID restrictions, private family memorial services will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk. Inurnment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lawndale TWP. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk or to the Apostolic Christian Home, of Roanoke.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of arrangements.

Marga was born August 25, 1925 in Germany to Johachim and Elizabeth (Steffen) Schetgen. She married John A. Ahrens on January 19, 1955 in Germany. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2016.

Surviving are her three children: Arnold (Juanita) Ahrens, and Elvira Brooks, both of Benson, Karen (Kevin) Ketchmark, of Birch Tree, MO. Marga has three grandchildren: Angela (Dominick) Cervio, John (Jocelyn) Ahrens and Brooke (Bobby) Roach; and seven great-grandchildren.