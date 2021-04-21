 Skip to main content
MINONK — Marga A. Ahrens, 95, of Minonk, passed away Sunday April 18, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Home, of Roanoke.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID restrictions, private family memorial services will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk. Inurnment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lawndale TWP. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk or to the Apostolic Christian Home, of Roanoke.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of arrangements.

Marga was born August 25, 1925 in Germany to Johachim and Elizabeth (Steffen) Schetgen. She married John A. Ahrens on January 19, 1955 in Germany. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2016.

Surviving are her three children: Arnold (Juanita) Ahrens, and Elvira Brooks, both of Benson, Karen (Kevin) Ketchmark, of Birch Tree, MO. Marga has three grandchildren: Angela (Dominick) Cervio, John (Jocelyn) Ahrens and Brooke (Bobby) Roach; and seven great-grandchildren.

Marga and her husband, John came to the United States from Germany in 1955 and settled in the Colfax-Lexington area. She was a homemaker. Marga was a very active and devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was on the Altar Society, a member of the quilting group and active with the funeral meals at the church.

Their home was the hub for family gatherings. She loved to spend time with her family, gardening, baking, and watching the birds in her garden, especially the hummingbirds.

Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.

