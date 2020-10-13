Margaret A. Anderson

Early in her career, Meg was a preschool director at Oakland Co-op in Bloomington, IL. She then worked at Evergreen FS is Bloomington, IL, where she was the Agriculture Finance Manager. Meg was an avid runner and enjoyed walking and biking. She, along with Merlin, organized 158 Adventures Benefitting Children (ABC) runs, raising more than $163,000 for local charities. She also volunteered for more than twenty years at Lake Run Club events including Kids' Fun Runs, Catch the Wave and Ride the Wave, was on the Friends of the Constitution Trail board, and had been on numerous other committees and boards throughout her life.