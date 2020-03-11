DECATUR — Margaret A. Gooding, 97, of Decatur, passed away Saturday (March 7, 2020) in her home.
Margaret was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of John Kovorik and Agnes E. (Burns) Smith. A U.S. Marine veteran of the WWII, Margaret was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. She worked for the Decatur Public School system for many years before retiring and was a volunteer at the DMH Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Margaret married Robert Lee Gooding on Dec. 29, 1944, and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1999.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; sons, Michael P. and Brian P.; siblings, Evelyn McDonald, Charles Smith, Joseph Smith, and Edward Smith; son-in-law, Ron Wilson; and grandson, Christopher Wilson.
Margaret is survived by her children, Kathleen M. Wilson, Chesterfield, Mo.; Robert Lawrence “Larry” (Linda Fultz) Gooding, Decatur; Keith C. (Julie Young) Gooding, Warrensburg; Mark W. (Rhonda) Gooding, Decatur; and Lori L. Gooding, Indianapolis, Ind.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home with a vigil prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior in the church service. Burial with military rites will take place in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Lung Society, or Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
