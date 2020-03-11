DECATUR — Margaret A. Gooding, 97, of Decatur, passed away Saturday (March 7, 2020) in her home.

Margaret was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of John Kovorik and Agnes E. (Burns) Smith. A U.S. Marine veteran of the WWII, Margaret was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. She worked for the Decatur Public School system for many years before retiring and was a volunteer at the DMH Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Margaret married Robert Lee Gooding on Dec. 29, 1944, and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1999.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; sons, Michael P. and Brian P.; siblings, Evelyn McDonald, Charles Smith, Joseph Smith, and Edward Smith; son-in-law, Ron Wilson; and grandson, Christopher Wilson.

Margaret is survived by her children, Kathleen M. Wilson, Chesterfield, Mo.; Robert Lawrence “Larry” (Linda Fultz) Gooding, Decatur; Keith C. (Julie Young) Gooding, Warrensburg; Mark W. (Rhonda) Gooding, Decatur; and Lori L. Gooding, Indianapolis, Ind.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed.