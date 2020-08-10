Margaret Ann Connolly

Mrs. Connolly was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Springfield, Illinois, to William and Mabel Cunningham MacDonald. She married Lawrence Edward Connolly of Robinson, Illinois, on Jan. 26, 1952, in Springfield. At the time of his death, they had been married for sixty-one years. Her sister, Mary Jane MacDonald of Springfield, also preceded her in death.

A 1948 graduate of Springfield High School, Mrs. Connolly earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1952 from the University of Illinois. She was a member of Theta Sigma Phi, a national honorary fraternity for journalism students. After graduation she became news editor of The LeRoy Journal and later worked part-time on the state desk of the Urbana Courier. After leaving newspaper work to stay at home with her children, she researched and wrote for Educational Illustrators, a business she and her husband formed to create and distribute classroom aids for English teachers. For fourteen years, she was a clothing buyer for Roland’s Department Store. A lifelong Democrat and the family historian, she liked good grammar, crossword puzzles, old movies, animals, and reading.