BLOOMINGTON — Margaret Anne Ewing Balch McNabb, age 74, of Bloomington, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 30, 2021 with her husband Frank and son, Alan by her side.

Margaret was born to Maurice Sample and Margaret Alonda (Ott) Ewing on March 5, 1947 in Austin, TX. Margaret was raised in Houston, TX along with her brother Maurice George Ewing. After graduating high school, she attended Baylor University in Waco, TX where she received her Bachelor's Degree.

On June 23, 1990, she married her soul mate, Franklin "Frank" Eugene McNabb in Austin, TX. She worked as a Supervisor of Administrative Services for State Farm Insurance Company and was transferred to Bloomington, IL where they made their home. After 15 years she retired June 1, 2010.

Margaret kept herself busy taking care of her family, maintaining an immaculate home, tending to her flower garden, creating and displaying her beautiful spring flowerpots. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family, in which she was blessed with a wonderful daughter-in-law and granddaughter. To spend even more time with her husband Frank, she took up the game of golf. As frustrating as the game could be at times, she enjoyed every minute spent with Frank. Among her many talents, she was a fabulous cook and an avid collector of recipes.