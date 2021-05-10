BLOOMINGTON — Margaret Anne Ewing Balch McNabb, age 74, of Bloomington, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 30, 2021 with her husband Frank and son, Alan by her side.
Margaret was born to Maurice Sample and Margaret Alonda (Ott) Ewing on March 5, 1947 in Austin, TX. Margaret was raised in Houston, TX along with her brother Maurice George Ewing. After graduating high school, she attended Baylor University in Waco, TX where she received her Bachelor's Degree.
On June 23, 1990, she married her soul mate, Franklin "Frank" Eugene McNabb in Austin, TX. She worked as a Supervisor of Administrative Services for State Farm Insurance Company and was transferred to Bloomington, IL where they made their home. After 15 years she retired June 1, 2010.
Margaret kept herself busy taking care of her family, maintaining an immaculate home, tending to her flower garden, creating and displaying her beautiful spring flowerpots. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family, in which she was blessed with a wonderful daughter-in-law and granddaughter. To spend even more time with her husband Frank, she took up the game of golf. As frustrating as the game could be at times, she enjoyed every minute spent with Frank. Among her many talents, she was a fabulous cook and an avid collector of recipes.
Margaret was also an active member of Eastview Christian Church and the Card & Prayer Ministry. Her faith went beyond the church, into her daily life, serving the Lord with her whole heart. She also had a very giving heart, demonstrated by paying anonymously for someone's lunch, giving money or food to people in need, looking forward to being able to give to the special offerings which Eastview uses to share the Good News of Jesus to our community and other parts of the world. Margaret loved that she and Frank support two Haitian children.
Margaret is survived by her husband Frank; her son, Alan Balch (wife, Katherine), Mahomet, IL; and her granddaughter, Prudence Balch. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Maurice Clark Balch and Matthew Holt Balch; and brother, Maurice George Ewing.
Margaret's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 11 a.m. at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL with Gary Eden officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required by all who attend.
The family suggests memorials to be made to Eastview Christian Church - Normal, IL.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
