FLANAGAN - Margaret B. Kutzner, 67, of Flanagan, IL died at 10:29 p.m. Thursday December 31,2020. At her home.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 12:00 noon Monday, January 4, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Flanagan with Pastor Matt Shields officiating. A private family viewing will be held. Calvert-Johnson and Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan is assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Margie was born August 3, 1953 in Pontiac, IL the daughter of Herman F. and Beulah B. Jones Kutzner.

She is survived by her brother Roger Kutzner of Flanagan; and several cousins and friends.

Margie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan. She had worked at Motorola and then as a waitress Vernita's Southside Restaurant and then as a clerk at Bart's Supermarket in Flanagan for many years.