MAROA — Margaret Beasley King, 97 of Maroa, IL passed away 8:00 AM May 11, 2021 at her home in Maroa, IL.

Private graveside services will be at the Maroa Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be at the Maroa Christian Church at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Maroa Christian Church.

Margaret was born March 4, 1924 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Austin and Vey (Bird) Beasley. She married Wilbur W. King March 15, 1942 in Maroa, IL. He passed away August 25, 1992.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Charla) King; three grandchildren: Angela Koonce, Kimberly King and Kristen (Trevor) Pachis; five great grandchildren: Dalton and Tanner, Mackenna, Sebastian and Stella; one great-great granddaughter, Addalyn; and brother, Milton (Jan) Moomaw.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Richard "Rick" King, brother, Rex Moomaw and sister, Audrey "April" Francis.

Margaret enjoyed many things in life, spending time with friends and family, her grandchildren, laughing and dancing. She never knew a stranger.

