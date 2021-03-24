Margaret Bostic Gerdes Todd

DANVERS — Margie Bostic Gerdes Todd passed to her heavenly home on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Heritage Health in Normal Illinois. Her family was grateful to be with her as she made her way to heaven.

Margie was born on September 5, 1924 to Alex and Ida Reum Alwes in rural Carlock. She attended Garfield country school and graduated from Carlock High School in 1942. She married James Bostic in 1944. He passed away in 1966 at the age of 43. She then married Francis Gerdes in 1968 and he passed away on May 16, 1984. She later married Kenneth Todd in 1993 and he survives.

Margie is also survived by three children: Steven (Diane) Bostic, Karen (Rick) Kaufman, Mike (Mari-lyn) Bostic and daughter-in-law, Lonna Bostic and step-daughters: Linda (Dan) Armstrong, Diane (Garry) Evans, Judy McNeeley and Cheryl (Alan) Miller. There are eight grandchildren, eleven step-grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twenty step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; husbands: James Bostic and Francis Gerdes; one son Robert; and three grandsons: Jonathan Kaufman, Shane Kaufman and Jerad Morlock.