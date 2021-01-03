Margaret Dalton

NORMAL — Margaret Anne (Brandow) Dalton, age 75, passed away 1:03 AM on Friday, January 1, 2021 in Normal, IL.

Margaret was born November 19, 1945 in Peoria, IL to Robert Charles and Elizabeth (Evans) Brandow. She was raised by her beloved mother alongside her two brothers, Gerald and Walter and sister, Judy, after her father passed away when she was just four years old.

Her mother gave her a love for God and family. She lived a spirited life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend who affectionately knew her as Maggie, Marge, Sis, Mom, Gramma and more.

She was a natural care provider and studied to become a registered nurse in her thirties. She practiced nursing at Methodist Hospital on the oncology floor as well as at an ENT practice and local nursing home before retiring. Prior to nursing, she worked at Commercial National Bank.

She was active in her Catholic faith and Cursillo, where she eventually was introduced to her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Jerold "Jerry" Dalton, who survives. They were married on June 22, 1991 at St. Mary's Church in Metamora, IL and most recently resided in Normal, IL.