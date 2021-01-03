Margaret Dalton

NORMAL — Margaret Anne (Brandow) Dalton, age 75, passed away 1:03 AM on Friday, January 1, 2021 in Normal, IL.
Margaret was born November 19, 1945 in Peoria, IL to Robert Charles and Elizabeth (Evans) Brandow. She was raised by her beloved mother alongside her two brothers, Gerald and Walter and sister, Judy, after her father passed away when she was just four years old.
Her mother gave her a love for God and family. She lived a spirited life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend who affectionately knew her as Maggie, Marge, Sis, Mom, Gramma and more.
She was a natural care provider and studied to become a registered nurse in her thirties. She practiced nursing at Methodist Hospital on the oncology floor as well as at an ENT practice and local nursing home before retiring. Prior to nursing, she worked at Commercial National Bank.
She was active in her Catholic faith and Cursillo, where she eventually was introduced to her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Jerold "Jerry" Dalton, who survives. They were married on June 22, 1991 at St. Mary's Church in Metamora, IL and most recently resided in Normal, IL.
Her greatest joy in life was to be a mother to her four children and was very active in their lives as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, Room Mother, and enjoyed watching them play sports, music, dance and grow to have families of their own. She is survived by them: Judy Faulkner, Brandon, MS, Thomas (Rendy) Faulkner, O'Fallon IL, Elizabeth (Robert) Overman, Portage, IN, and Ryan (Keely) LeTourneau, Morton, IL.
Her 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren brought her such laughter and pride and she leaves them with many happy Gramma Margaret stories. Her grandchildren include Joann Faulkner, Brandon, MS, Ragan (Christian) Baker, Bath, England, Trenton Faulkner, Brooklyn, NY, Turner and Faythe Faulkner, O'Fallon, IL, Robert (Chelsea) Overman, Portage, IN, Lorissa (Tony) Resendez, Homewood, IL, Kelsey Overman, Portage, IN, Kennedy Thaxton, Peoria, IL and Peyton Thaxton, Troy and Victoria LeTourneau, Morton, IL. Her great grandchildren include Robbie, Addison, and Colton Overman, and Kaylee Resendez.
She was blessed to count her husband's three children as part of her family: Tammy Line, TX, Terri (Kim) Whittington, Metamora, IL, and Todd (Lori) Dalton, Peoria Heights, IL. Because of them she was bonused with seven more grandchildren (Erica, Natasha, Brianna, Drew, Amber, Josh and John) plus 16 additional great grandchildren.
She loved yellow roses, Fannie Mae chocolates, cherry cokes, playing dominoes, BIG HUGS, birthday celebrations and dancing with Jerry to Anne Murray. She had a "one of a kind" spirit providing a shoulder to lean on if you ever needed one and was as strong as steel when weathering stormy skies.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Her Memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 15, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, IL. Monsignor Eric Powell will be officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM immediately prior to mass with inurnment to follow the funeral at St. Ann Cemetery, Toluca, IL.
The family requests memorials be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry located at 705 N. Roosevelt Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
