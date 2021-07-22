FLANAGAN — Margaret Diamond, 93, of Flanagan, IL and formerly of Ohio passed away at 2:34 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at her home.

Cremation rites were accorded and there will be a private family service in Ohio. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan is assisting the family with services.

Margaret was born January 22, 1928, in Cleveland, OH the daughter of Edward and Mary Ellen (Conroy) Meese. She married Thomas Hale and he preceded her in death. She then married William Diamond and he also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her six children: Janice Hofmann of Flanagan, Nancy Resseger of Chenoa, Andrew Hale, Robert Hale, John Hale, and Thomas Hale all of OH. She has twenty-five grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren; and ten great- great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, two daughters Margaret Pesta and Elizabeth Rodriguez, and two sons Thomas and Dennis Hale.

Margaret had worked as a Machinist and raising babies many whom were not her own. She loved working in her vegetable garden, cross stitching, slot machines, and reading. Margaret enjoyed her friends at Rocky's Market but, most of all enjoyed spending time with family.