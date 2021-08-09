NORMAL — Margaret Jean Martin of Normal, IL passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Jean was born November 10, 1925 in Saybrook, IL, the daughter of Fred and Ethel (Stouffer) Cary. She spent her childhood in Gibson City, IL and graduated from Drummer Township High School. Jean received a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Grinnell College in Grinnell, IA in 1947.

Jean married Ralph R. Martin on December 18, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2009 after a marriage of 60 years. During the early days of their marriage, she taught school music in Villa Grove and Metamora, IL. She also lived in Bartonville and Streator, IL where her husband served as the Superintendent of elementary schools. They retired to Normal in 1979. Jean was a long-serving volunteer in the surgical waiting rooms at St. Mary's Hospital in Streator and OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Normal.

Jean is survived by two daughters: Susan (Mike) Cigelman of Hot Springs Village, AR and Jan (Don) Englum of Sycamore, IL; three grandchildren: Sara (Vice) Velarde of Geneva, IL, Laurel (Josh) Wittenbach of Batavia, IL, and Trent Englum of Chicago, IL; and four great-granddaughters: Maggie, Gianna, Izzie, and Juliet Velarde.

As she wished, there will be no visitation and a private family graveside service will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals' Timber Pointe Outdoor Center in Hudson, IL, Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington, IL or an organization of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the family in care of Rosenbaum Funeral Home at www.rosenbaumfh.com.

A very special thanks to the staff and residents of The Village at Mercy Creek, and the staff of Transitions Hospice, for their loving care. Jean was known for sending hundreds of handwritten notes and cards to family and friends. You can honor her by taking a couple of minutes to hand write a note or card, and sending it through the mail to brighten up someone's day.