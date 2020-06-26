Margaret K. Marshall Wood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Margaret Karen Marshall Wood, 63, of 108 First St., Bloomington, formerly of Heyworth, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday morning (June 24 2020) after a lengthy illness.

Margaret was born July 4, 1956, in Bloomington, the daughter of Carl and Ruby Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Marshall (Cori), and grandsons, Charlie and Leo, Bloomington; sisters, Debbie Schmid, Heyworth; Teresa Robison, Bloomington; one brother, Duane Marshall, Wapella; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margaret was fun loving and devoted to her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

