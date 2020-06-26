Margaret K. Marshall Wood

Margaret K. Marshall Wood

{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret K. Marshall Wood

BLOOMINGTON — Margaret Karen Marshall Wood, 63, of 108 First St., Bloomington, formerly of Heyworth, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday morning (June 24 2020) after a lengthy illness.

Margaret was born July 4, 1956, in Bloomington, the daughter of Carl and Ruby Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Marshall (Cori), and grandsons, Charlie and Leo, Bloomington; sisters, Debbie Schmid, Heyworth; Teresa Robison, Bloomington; one brother, Duane Marshall, Wapella; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margaret was fun loving and devoted to her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News