NORMAL - Margaret L. Maurer, 89 of Normal, passed away at 4:50 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at Heritage Health in El Paso.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Bloomington-Normal Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00a.m Monday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Midwest Food Bank.

Margaret was born December 22, 1931 in Tremont, the daughter of Henry O. and Elizabeth P. Laukhuf Dill. She married Adam Maurer on May 2, 1954 in Tremont. He survives.

She is also survived by a daughter, Monique (James) Vomero of Orefield, PA; six grandchildren: Rachel Rader, Megan (Luis) Sanchez, Kenneth Rader, Gretchen Rader, James L. (Cassie) Vomero and Heather Vomero; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma (Floyd) Bliss of Tremont; a brother, Glenn (Marilyn) Dill of Tremont; and two sisters-in-law: Sandra Dill of Morton and Barbara Dill Wagenbach of Tremont.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, one in infancy, Henry Dill, Jr and Kenneth Dill; and a sister Linda Dill.