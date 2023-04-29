Aug. 15, 1938 - April 27, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Margaret M. "Marge" Sanzotta, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home.

Her memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to Home Sweet Home Ministries or the American Heart Association.

Marge was born on August 15, 1938, in Freeport, IL, a daughter to James P. and Margaret (Colgan) McLaughlin. She married Vincent A. Sanzotta on November 29, 1958, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her son, Patrick.

Surviving are her son, Matthew Sanzotta of Bloomington; daughter, Elizabeth (Tom) Kearfott of El Paso; sisters: Jean Reed of Bloomington, and Catherine (Daniel) Gillette of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Jayme (Eric) Carlson, Zachary Sanzotta, Erin (Brian) Arends, Taylor McClure, Casey (Tim Dawson) Kearfott, and Jordan (Tristyn) Seitz; and great-grandchildren: Chase, Maggie, Charlie, and Loren.

Marge worked for Great Central Insurance Company and for Appliance Buyers Credit Corporation for several years until retirement. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and operating her small business from her own home. Marge was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal and the local American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."

Online condolences and memories of Marge may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.