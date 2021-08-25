SHIRLEY — Margaret "Penny" B. Egan, 90, of Shirley, IL passed away August 21, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Penny was born April 7, 1931, in Shirley, IL to John G. and Bertha F. (Maupin) Muffley.

She married Jerry Copeland in 1952 followed by her second husband, Harry Egan in 1985. Both preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters Lorraine Muffley, Madelyn Smith, Naomi Tarvin, and her brothers Oscar, Lester, and Jack.

She lived in Shirley, Pekin, Heyworth, Normal, IL and Waco, KY. She was a member of the Shirley Christian Church and a deeply devout Christian. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth is in charge. There will be no services.