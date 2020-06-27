BLOOMINGTON -- Margaret Tucker, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Heritage Health, Bloomington.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Margaret was born on July 14, 1930 in Bristol, England, a daughter of Albert Clark and Gertrude Elizabeth May Derham Clark, who preceded her. She married Kenneth Tucker on April 6, 1949. He predeceased her on February 26, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Anne Ulm of Bloomington and Elizabeth Kidd of Midlothian, TX; six grandchildren, Heather (Nicholas) Jamison of Chicago, Benjamin Cole of Fort Worth, TX, Aaron (Rachel) Cole of Fort Worth, TX, Hannah (John) Smith of Fort Worth, TX, Jonathan (Dana) Cole, of Arlington, TX and David (Lauren) Cole of Fort Worth, TX; seven great grandchildren, Claire Cole, Felicity Cole, Cordelia Cole, Audrey Cole, Liam Cole, Jackson Cole, Julian Jamison, and baby Cole arriving in September. Her sister, Patricia Dunlop, and brother, Mervyn Clark preceded her in death.
Margaret loved to bake and was well known for her Scottish shortbread and Viennese pastries. Her greatest joy was when she could have her entire family together to celebrate holidays. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandma, and sister. Her family was the highlight of her life. Her whole life revolved around them. She lived selflessly; always putting others needs before her own. Margaret impacted all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s lives so deeply and shaped them to be who they are today.
Margaret was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Online condolences and memories of Margaret may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Margaret's family would like to offer a special thank you Heritage Health in Bloomington for all their consistent professionalism and compassionate care for almost five years.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.