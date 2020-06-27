Margaret Tucker

Surviving are two daughters, Anne Ulm of Bloomington and Elizabeth Kidd of Midlothian, TX; six grandchildren, Heather (Nicholas) Jamison of Chicago, Benjamin Cole of Fort Worth, TX, Aaron (Rachel) Cole of Fort Worth, TX, Hannah (John) Smith of Fort Worth, TX, Jonathan (Dana) Cole, of Arlington, TX and David (Lauren) Cole of Fort Worth, TX; seven great grandchildren, Claire Cole, Felicity Cole, Cordelia Cole, Audrey Cole, Liam Cole, Jackson Cole, Julian Jamison, and baby Cole arriving in September. Her sister, Patricia Dunlop, and brother, Mervyn Clark preceded her in death.

Margaret loved to bake and was well known for her Scottish shortbread and Viennese pastries. Her greatest joy was when she could have her entire family together to celebrate holidays. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandma, and sister. Her family was the highlight of her life. Her whole life revolved around them. She lived selflessly; always putting others needs before her own. Margaret impacted all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s lives so deeply and shaped them to be who they are today.